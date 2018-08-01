PSG Set to Offer Improved Contract to Adrien Rabiot to Fend Off Barcelona & Milan Interest

Paris Saint-Germain are still keen to keep hold of midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer and will offer the midfielder an improved contract at the club in an attempt to ward off the interest of Milan and Barcelona.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the long-running transfer saga over Rabiot has reached its 'decisive moment' as Barcelona have now done everything in their power to bring the midfielder to the Camp Nou and must now wait on the 23-year-old's decision.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Forza Italian Football claim that Milan are also interested in completing a deal for Rabiot, despite currently being in negotiations with Juventus over duo Mattia Caldara and Gonzalo Higuain.

Rabiot has been a key player at the heart of PSG's midfield in recent times but has just one year left on his contract and could force a move away from the club on the cheap this summer, making him an attractive prospect for other clubs looking to improve in midfield.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

Sport claim that Rabiot and his representatives will meet with the French champions this week to discuss terms on an improved new contract, with the possibility of the player remaining at PSG next season not yet off the table.

However, PSG are believed to have identified targets as potential replacements for Rabiot, with Miralem Pjanic and French World Cup winner N'Golo Kante at the top of the list.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Rabiot has felt marginalised at PSG in recent times, potentially due to not being treated with the same level of respect as major stars such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The midfielder is said to be looking for a move in order to re-ignite his career, leaving it up to PSG to show Rabiot how important he is to them.