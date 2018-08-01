RB Leipzig Reportedly Prepared to Break Their Own Transfer Rules to Land Bayern's Sebastian Rudy

RB Leipzig's Ralf Rangnick is willing to break the club's self imposed transfer rules to land Bayern Munich midfielder Sebastian Rudy this summer, according to reports.

Rangnick - the club's manager and sporting director - has strict policies when it comes to incoming transfers, which includes an annual salary ceiling of €4m and an age limit of 24.





But according to Sport Bild, Leipzig are prepared to overlook their rules and make a move for 28-year-old Rudy, who is understood to be earning in excess of €4m-per-year with the Bavarian giants.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Both Rangnick and Julian Nagelsmann - the manager in waiting for the 2019/20 season - have worked with Rudy in the past, with the former having secured his services from VfB Stuttgart to Hoffenheim in 2010 before Nagelsmann took the reigns six years later - a season prior to Rudy's departure to the Bundesliga champions.





The report claims contact has already been established with Rudy's representatives, who are said to be resistant to make any comments on the potential transfer.

Sebastian Rudy will be a huge present for Nagelsmann when he arrives at RB Leipzig next season. So talented at evading pressure and moving the ball through the lines as that facet of his game is so underrated. Him and Kampl together in a Nagelsmann midfield could be brilliant. — Chaka Simbeye (@chaka_simbeye) August 1, 2018

However, having signed for Bayern on a free transfer it is said that Rudy would be resistant to make the move should personal terms fail to match that of his current earnings with Bayern.





Yet Leipzig could lure the 28-year-old with regular first team football, as he made just 16 league starts last term as competition in Bayern's midfield continues to intensify.

The Germany international made a total of 35 appearances - 14 from the bench - in all competitions for Bayern in his debut season for the club last term, scoring one goal and providing five assists.