Spurs Prospect Reo Griffiths Completes Lyon Move & Signs First Professional Contract

By 90Min
August 01, 2018

Tottenham midfielder Reo Griffiths has completed his move to Lyon, signing a four-year contract with the French side.

The 18-year-old was the top scorer for Tottenham's Under 18 side last season, ending the campaign with a phenomenal record of 32 goals in 27 games, which included four hat-tricks.

He has represented England at youth level and his departure is a blow to Spurs and their manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has a good record of bringing through young English talent, both at Tottenham and in his previous role with Southampton.

Once it was known that he was set to leave Spurs, there were a number of European clubs interested in giving him a shot including Juventus and Roma, but Griffiths was most convinced by Lyon's proposal.

"I think Lyon is a very big club, I am really happy to be here," Griffiths told the club's official website. "There are many great players who have come here, like Karim Benzema or Alexandre Lacazette. 

"My goal is to progress, play as much as possible, score my first goals and perhaps discover the Champions League."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Lyon's Academy is the best in France for a sixth consecutive year, so it will be an ideal place for Griffiths to continue his development.


However, this transfer must once again be troubling for the Premier League, which is increasingly losing some of its best young talents to foreign sides.

Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund last summer and has been tipped as a future England star after his performances in the Bundesliga.

