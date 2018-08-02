Burnley Set Sights on Swansea's Sam Clucas as West Brom Reject Bid for Ex-Claret Jay Rodriguez

After a relatively quiet transfer window so far, Burnley are looking to flesh out their squad with the potential additions of two new players. Eyes are presently set on a double move for Sam Clucas and Jay Rodriguez.

As manager Sean Dyche seeks progress in the Europa League, the Clarets may have more matches than they are used to this season. The possible enlargement of Burnley's fixture list could see Thursday night football at Turf Moor, and with it, a deeper battalion needed.

The Telegraph report that a £16m bid for Jay Rodriguez has been rejected by West Brom, with the recently relegated team standing firm. The Championship side have made it clear that they have zero intention of selling the England international, leaving Burnley to ponder.



Whether the Clarets test their luck again with a larger bid is yet to be seen, but as the transfer window closes shut in under one week, their current regiment appears overly thin. Plying his trade for the Lancashire club all but seven years ago, Rodriguez could be tempted by a move back home.

It seems that the transfer of Sam Clucas may be more probable, with Sky Sports confirming that Burnley have tabled an £8m bid. Signed by Swansea from Hull City only last year, the Lincoln-born midfielder was a member of the Welsh side's failed attempt at Premier League survival.

Likely hoping to avoid turning out in England's second division, Clucas could well be charmed by the possiblity of playing European football. If sold at this price point, the Swans will have made a sizeable loss on their player.

Bought for an undisclosed fee, rumoured to be £16m after Hull's relegation, an £8m sale would see the Swans lose 50% value in a signing made all but 12 months ago. It is feasible that this offer may be introductory, as it's doubtful such a modest sum will be enough to acquire Clucas' talents.