Jose Mourinho Praises Maurizio Sarri's 'Good Work' at Napoli Following Drawn Out Chelsea Appointment

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho has finally broken his silence on the Blues appointing Maurizio Sarri as their new manager.

The Italian replaced Antonio Conte at the team's helm last month following an impressive campaign with Napoli and will hope to have his philosophy in full effect by the time the Londoners are ready to face Manchester United on October 20.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

Mourinho, who has never come up against Sarri before, should be in the opposing dugout at Stamford Bridge and will lock wits with the new Blues gaffer.

The ex-Blues coach did not get along well with Conte and the pair engaged in a shocking war of words last season. However, Mourinho's initial reaction to Chelsea's newest manager was a positive one.

I don’t know him," the Portuguese tactician told beIN SPORTS (H/T Manchester Evening News). "When I was in Italy from 2008 to 2010, he was not in Serie A. I never met him or played against him. I just follow football and lately the good work he did with Napoli.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"In England, all the good managers have the desire to come. It’s a crazy competition with a high level so I think every manager has the dream to come so he had the chance to come.

"He has a fantastic team, fantastic players and squad - I think he has conditions to do good work."

Sarri has overseen three pre-season fixtures as Chelsea manager so far, with the latest being a loss to Arsenal on penalties this Wednesday.

Alex Morton/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

He should be making preparations for the weekend, with the Blues set to face Manchester City in the FA Community Shield this coming Sunday.