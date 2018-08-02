Jose Mourinho Praises Maurizio Sarri's 'Good Work' at Napoli Following Drawn Out Chelsea Appointment

By 90Min
August 02, 2018

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho has finally broken his silence on the Blues appointing Maurizio Sarri as their new manager.

The Italian replaced Antonio Conte at the team's helm last month following an impressive campaign with Napoli and will hope to have his philosophy in full effect by the time the Londoners are ready to face Manchester United on October 20.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

Mourinho, who has never come up against Sarri before, should be in the opposing dugout at Stamford Bridge and will lock wits with the new Blues gaffer.

The ex-Blues coach did not get along well with Conte and the pair engaged in a shocking war of words last season. However, Mourinho's initial reaction to Chelsea's newest manager was a positive one.

I don’t know him," the Portuguese tactician told beIN SPORTS (H/T Manchester Evening News). "When I was in Italy from 2008 to 2010, he was not in Serie A. I never met him or played against him. I just follow football and lately the good work he did with Napoli.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"In England, all the good managers have the desire to come. It’s a crazy competition with a high level so I think every manager has the dream to come so he had the chance to come.

"He has a fantastic team, fantastic players and squad - I think he has conditions to do good work."

Sarri has overseen three pre-season fixtures as Chelsea manager so far, with the latest being a loss to Arsenal on penalties this Wednesday.

Alex Morton/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

He should be making preparations for the weekend, with the Blues set to face Manchester City in the FA Community Shield this coming Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)