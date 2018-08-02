Tottenham Look to Make Bournemouth Midfielder Lewis Cook Their First Summer Signing

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly interested in making Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook his first signing of the summer.

Tottenham are yet to make a signing so far this transfer window but the Daily Star is reporting that Spurs are preparing a £30m bid for the 21-year-old.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Tottenham are in need of reinforcements in midfield following injuries to Moussa Sissoko, Victor Wanyama and Harry Winks, and Cook appears to be their primary target.

Last season Cook started regularly for the Cherries and made 33 appearances in the Premier League as Bournemouth finished 12th and comfortably avoided relegation.

In addition to the midfielder's impressive season at club level, Cook also made his senior debut for England and was on stand-by for Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad. At youth level with England, Cook captained the U-20s in South Korea, where the young Lions lifted the World Cup after an impressive performance.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Cook is under contract until 2020 and Eddie Howe is keen to get his midfielder to sign a new deal. However, interest from Tottenham could complicate matters for the south coast side.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is also understood to be a fan of Cook but after spending over £100m already this transfer window it is unlikely that the Reds will make a bid.

Spurs' pre-season has been hampered by the absence of first team stars after their prolonged spell in Russia at the World Cup. Pochettino, however, is pleased that his young and fringe players have been given the opportunity to play.

"I think it's fantastic that we're doing it here," the Argentine told Sky Sports. "I think it's fantastic for the squad, for younger players like Cameron Carter-Vickers, for Oliver Skipp, or Luke Amos, Anthony Georgiou - the players that need time and competition. It's difficult to have this type of game in the UK."