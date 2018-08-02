Tottenham Look to Make Bournemouth Midfielder Lewis Cook Their First Summer Signing

By 90Min
August 02, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly interested in making Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook his first signing of the summer.

Tottenham are yet to make a signing so far this transfer window but the Daily Star is reporting that Spurs are preparing a £30m bid for the 21-year-old.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Tottenham are in need of reinforcements in midfield following injuries to Moussa Sissoko, Victor Wanyama and Harry Winks, and Cook appears to be their primary target.

Last season Cook started regularly for the Cherries and made 33 appearances in the Premier League as Bournemouth finished 12th and comfortably avoided relegation.

In addition to the midfielder's impressive season at club level, Cook also made his senior debut for England and was on stand-by for Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad. At youth level with England, Cook captained the U-20s in South Korea, where the young Lions lifted the World Cup after an impressive performance.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Cook is under contract until 2020 and Eddie Howe is keen to get his midfielder to sign a new deal. However, interest from Tottenham could complicate matters for the south coast side.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is also understood to be a fan of Cook but after spending over £100m already this transfer window it is unlikely that the Reds will make a bid.

Spurs' pre-season has been hampered by the absence of first team stars after their prolonged spell in Russia at the World Cup. Pochettino, however, is pleased that his young and fringe players have been given the opportunity to play.

"I think it's fantastic that we're doing it here," the Argentine told Sky Sports. "I think it's fantastic for the squad, for younger players like Cameron Carter-Vickers, for Oliver Skipp, or Luke Amos, Anthony Georgiou - the players that need time and competition. It's difficult to have this type of game in the UK."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)