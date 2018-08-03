Arsenal Fans React With Delight After Ousmane Dembele Poses for Instagram Picture With Gunners Stars

An Instagram picture of Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele at a party with a host of Arsenal players has fuelled speculation that the Frenchman could be moving to the Premier League.

The picture, posted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's father, shows Dembele preparing for an evening meal with Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Matteo Guendouzi.

It comes after Spanish news outlet Sport suggested Dembele is keen to leave Camp Nou this summer having become disenchanted with life in Spain. Having failed to nail down a regular starting place in the first-team, it appears his frustration has grown further following the last gasp signing of Brazilian winger Malcom from Bordeaux.

The caption on Aubameyang Sr's post could be interpreted as a sign of things to come for Dembele, with the picture accompanied by the teasing words: "Very happy to be with family and surrounded by our guys."

Those words have got the pot stirring somewhat, with Gunners fans taking to Twitter to express their excitement at Dembele's 'potential' arrival.

If you really think that I’m about to get my hopes up about Arsenal signing Ousmane Dembélé all because of one Instagram post then you’d be absolutely right. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) August 2, 2018

Lads our club needs our help. Dembele’s been really active on social media recently when it’s about @Arsenal



Let’s make #GunnerDembele trending. Everyone who want Ousmane Dembele at the Arsenal tweet that.



HE’S COMING #GunnerDembele. 🔜 — Lacazettes (@Lacazettes) August 2, 2018

Ousmane Dembele in London. Could he be an Arsenal player soon? — Sam Uddin (@Officialelsamo) August 2, 2018

If Ousmane Dembele signs for Arsenal this transfer window, I’m afraid I may die from over excitement. Picture with Mhki, Matteo, Laca and Auba in London. Surely, SURELY this can’t be happening. — Red White Gooner 🔴⚪️ (@RedWhite_Gooner) August 2, 2018

Having won the World Cup with France, Dembele will certainly be looking to get back on track next season, regardless of where he ends up playing his football.





Following his £97m move from Borussia Dortmund last summer, Dembele struggled to find his rhythm after injury, scoring just three times in 17 La Liga appearances. He did however, contribute seven assists during that time for the Catalan giants.

TF-Images/GettyImages

While his future remains very much up in the air, one thing is for sure - he's wanted in north London, by the fans at least.