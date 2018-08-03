Arsenal Fans React With Delight After Ousmane Dembele Poses for Instagram Picture With Gunners Stars

August 03, 2018

An Instagram picture of Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele at a party with a host of Arsenal players has fuelled speculation that the Frenchman could be moving to the Premier League.

The picture, posted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's father, shows Dembele preparing for an evening meal with Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Matteo Guendouzi.

It comes after Spanish news outlet Sport suggested Dembele is keen to leave Camp Nou this summer having become disenchanted with life in Spain. Having failed to nail down a regular starting place in the first-team, it appears his frustration has grown further following the last gasp signing of Brazilian winger Malcom from Bordeaux.

Très heureux d'être en famille et entouré de nos gars sur 🤙😘

A post shared by Pierre Aubameyang (@aubameyang.papa) on

The caption on Aubameyang Sr's post could be interpreted as a sign of things to come for Dembele, with the picture accompanied by the teasing words: "Very happy to be with family and surrounded by our guys."

Those words have got the pot stirring somewhat, with Gunners fans taking to Twitter to express their excitement at Dembele's 'potential' arrival.

Having won the World Cup with France, Dembele will certainly be looking to get back on track next season, regardless of where he ends up playing his football.


Following his £97m move from Borussia Dortmund last summer, Dembele struggled to find his rhythm after injury, scoring just three times in 17 La Liga appearances. He did however, contribute seven assists during that time for the Catalan giants.

While his future remains very much up in the air, one thing is for sure - he's wanted in north London, by the fans at least.

