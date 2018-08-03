Juventus Put Plans in Place for Future With Confirmation of Under-23 Team Launch

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

Serie A champions Juventus have confirmed that a second Bianconeri side named Juventus Under-23 will launch next season and play in the Serie C championship.

The Italian giants have enjoyed multiple seasons of first team success in recent years, winning seven Scudetti on the bounce and managing to attract the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo to the club.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

However, the Italians have shifted focus momentarily this summer by announcing the launch of a second string side named Juventus Under-23 who will play in the Serie C championship next season.

It's understood that Juventus were offered first refusal on entering a second team into the championship - the club were given priority due to a ranking system currently in place.

The creation of Juventus Under-23 offers the club an excellent opportunity to blood players who may not quite be ready for first team action in Serie A. Instead of taking the option to loan some of their brightest talents out, the club can now use Juventus Under-23 as a way to gauge how prospects may fare in the first team.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The move is an interesting one by the club, but not the first time it's happened. The early 1930s saw the formation of a Juve B team too and the side were a respectable outfit at the time. 

It's understood a manager will now need to be put in place for the new side, but the players have already started their preparations for the new season by training at the Juventus Training Centre.

