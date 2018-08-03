Reporter Claims Jurgen Klopp Is the Key to the Potential Late Signing of Nabil Fekir

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has the wherewithal to have another go at Lyon's Nabil Fekir if he wants to, but the German seems satisfied with the troops currently at his disposal.

That is according to the Liverpool ECHO's James Pearce.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

The Reds were favourites to sign the Frace attacker this summer and a move to Anfield was thought to be a foregone conclusion. However, reservations over an old knee injury saw the Premier League side hesitate, prompting Lyon to pull out of the deal.

It was expected that Liverpool would return for the player following the World Cup. But, so far, no further developments have been reported. Per Pearce, money is available for Klopp to purchase Fekir before the close of the window, yet he is said to be happy to begin next season with the players he already has in the current squad.

“Klopp has shown throughout his time at Liverpool that if he can’t get exactly what he wants he’s prepared to wait rather than just chase an inferior alternative for the sake of it," the journalist wrote in the ECHO.

“Clearly, he wanted Fekir but that deal collapsed due to concerns over an old knee injury.

“The money is there for Klopp to further strengthen if he wishes but barring a late change of heart he seems happy to push on with what he’s got.”


The Red's transfer business this summer has been encouraging, with Alisson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri all joining. 

Fans, though, still want Fekir. But, as Pearce would have it, his signing requires Klopp wanting the player as well.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)