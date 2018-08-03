Reporter Claims Jurgen Klopp Is the Key to the Potential Late Signing of Nabil Fekir

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has the wherewithal to have another go at Lyon's Nabil Fekir if he wants to, but the German seems satisfied with the troops currently at his disposal.

That is according to the Liverpool ECHO's James Pearce.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

The Reds were favourites to sign the Frace attacker this summer and a move to Anfield was thought to be a foregone conclusion. However, reservations over an old knee injury saw the Premier League side hesitate, prompting Lyon to pull out of the deal.

It was expected that Liverpool would return for the player following the World Cup. But, so far, no further developments have been reported. Per Pearce, money is available for Klopp to purchase Fekir before the close of the window, yet he is said to be happy to begin next season with the players he already has in the current squad.

“Klopp has shown throughout his time at Liverpool that if he can’t get exactly what he wants he’s prepared to wait rather than just chase an inferior alternative for the sake of it," the journalist wrote in the ECHO.

James Pearce on a Nabil Fekir alternative: "The money is there for Klopp to further strengthen if he wishes but barring a late change of heart he seems happy to push on with what he’s got." ⬇️https://t.co/LfRTsaE6f3 — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) August 3, 2018

“Clearly, he wanted Fekir but that deal collapsed due to concerns over an old knee injury.

“The money is there for Klopp to further strengthen if he wishes but barring a late change of heart he seems happy to push on with what he’s got.”





The Red's transfer business this summer has been encouraging, with Alisson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri all joining.

Fans, though, still want Fekir. But, as Pearce would have it, his signing requires Klopp wanting the player as well.