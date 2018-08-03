Saudi Arabian Side Al Nassr Sign Ahmed Musa From Leicester After Impressive World Cup

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

Al Nassr of the Saudi Professional League have raided the Premier League for the second time this summer by taking Leicester striker Ahmed Musa to the Middle East, BBC Sport has confirmed.

Having signed Moroccan midfielder Nordin Amrabat from Watford last month, Al Nassr have flexed their financial muscles again by signing Musa and beating several European clubs to his signature.

Musa moved to the King Power Stadium in the summer of 2016, after Leicester had just been crowned Premier League champions. However, he scored just two league goals as Leicester spent most of the season mired in relegation danger.

He didn't feature for Leicester at all in the first half of the 2017/18 campaign and was loaned to former club CSKA Moscow in January, where he rediscovered his form with six goals in 10 matches.

The Russian side had hoped to make Musa's move permanent but they were beaten to the punch by Al Nassr, who were impressed by Musa's performances at the World Cup. He scored twice in Nigeria's only win against Iceland.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Claude Puel made it clear that Musa was not part of his plans for the forthcoming season and decided to cash in when Jose Daniel Carreno's team came calling.

Musa has signed a four-year contract with The Global Club, who kick off their new season on 30 August.

Al Nassr are not to be confused with Al Nasr, the UAE club who signed Yohan Cabaye from Crystal Palace earlier this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)