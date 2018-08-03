West Ham Reportedly Eye Move for Prodigal Le Havre Defender Harold Moukoudi

Manuel Pellegrini's spending spree is all but over as reports suggest West Ham are looking to sign exciting young French defender Harold Moukoudi.

The Daily Mail are reporting that Moukoudi is in talks with West Ham ahead of a proposed £10m bid. Burnley, Brighton, and Crystal Palace are all said to be interested in Moukoudi. But West Ham look set to make the first move for his signature.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Moukoudi, who currently plays for French Ligue 2 side Le Havre, has in the past turned the heads of top teams around Europe. In July, Marca reported that Moukoudi's lawyer had been in contact with Spanish side Sevilla. Last year, the Daily Star also suggested Arsenal were keeping an eye on the Le Havre defender.

West Ham may have to attend to other business before signing the 20-year-old Moukoudi, however. The Daily Mail report that West Ham are likely to sell their old stock before replenishing. Pedro Obiang could make a move back to Sampdoria, while West Ham are also said to be considering offers for Angelo Ogbonna and the injured Winston Reid.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

West Ham conceded 68 goals last season - tied with relegated Stoke as the worst defence in the league. Pellegrini is clearly trying to patch West Ham's penetrable defence with new signings. West Ham have already brought in two centre-backs this summer: Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena.

Moukoudi, whose strength and composure on the ball, could add some much needed solidity to West Ham's back line ahead of the new Premier League season.