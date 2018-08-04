Chelsea Reportedly Eyeing €50m Move for Napoli Star Dries Mertens Before End of the Transfer Window

Chelsea have reportedly reignited their interest in Napoli and Belgium forward Dries Mertens and are hoping to work out a €50m deal with I Partenopei before the summer transfer window slams shut.

With just five days left to do business in the market, Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has indicated that he wouldn't mind another midfielder coming in before ahead of the beginning of the season. But, according to RMC Sport journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Stamford Bridge side have set their sights on Eden Hazard's international teammate.

Chelsea are pushing to do a deal for Dries Mertens (Napoli) around the €50m, according to RMC reporter @sachatavolieri; any deal could depend on getting Alvaro Morata out of the door. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 4, 2018

"Chelsea are pushing to do a deal for Dries Mertens (Napoli) around the €50m, according to RMC reporter @sachatavolieri;" Get French Football News has tweeted. "Any deal could depend on getting Alvaro Morata out of the door."

There are a few reasons to doubt his report, though, including Sarri's comment on incoming players during his press conference on Friday.

"I spoke about positions and characteristics but no names. So, I don’t know. I think we need something, but maybe only a player. We have very good midfielders, but maybe a midfielder with different characteristics [would be a good fit]," the Italian told reporters during Friday's presser ahead of the Blues' FA Community Shield clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

Furthermore, Morata has already confirmed that he will be staying with Chelsea this summer and the club have even facilitated a change of squad number at his behest.

OFFICIAL: Álvaro Morata will wear the No.29 shirt for @ChelseaFC next season to celebrate the birth of his twins on the 29th July 2018. pic.twitter.com/TdFn9ExNYR — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) August 3, 2018

There have also been reports of the Londoners having made an agreement with Napoli, promising not to return for any of their players following their capture of Brazilian midfielder Jorginho last month.

However, should Mertens join Chelsea, despite the aforementioned, they would have quite the player on their hands.

The attacker has netted 62 goals along with 26 assists in 130 appearances for the Naples outfit in the last three seasons and would likely feel right at home playing next to Hazard, as well as under the former Napoli boss.