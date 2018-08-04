Former Teammate Admits Leonardo Bonucci Took a 'Backwards Step' By Joining AC Milan

By 90Min
August 04, 2018

Leonardo Bonucci feels like he took a backwards by joining AC Milan last season and was eager to return to Juventus this summer, according to former teammate Suso.

The Italy international shocked the world when he upped sticks from Juventus in favour of a move to San Siro, where he was instantly made I Rossoneri captain. Just 12 months on, however, Bonucci is back in Turin with his former side.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Former Liverpool winger Suso believes that Bonucci instantly regretted his decision to leave Juventus last season, with the 31-year-old unsurprisingly jumping at the chance to link back up with manager Massimiliano Allegri.

“We lose leadership and experience," Suso about Bonucci’s exit, quoted by Football Italia. "He brought many things to a very young team.

"He felt he took a backward step signing for Milan and for that reason, he returned to Juventus."

Suso also spoke about the impact that Gonzalo Higuaín would have at the club following a loan move from the Old Lady, with El Pipita supposedly rejecting interest from Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri to join Milan.

"When the project is interesting and players like Higuain arrive it is always positive," he added about Higuaín, who was joined by Juventus prodigy Mattia Caldara. "The level of the team improves. If he has a good year, we will automatically have a good year as well.

“He is a player who is very good at finding space and knows what to do with the ball. We can link up very well.”

