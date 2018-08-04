Liverpool Fans Unimpressed After Youngster Has 'Stinker' on Home Debut With Derby County

By 90Min
August 04, 2018

Derby County loanee Harry Wilson mad somewhat of a debut to forget on Friday night despite the Rams edging Reading with a dramatic win in Frank Lampard's first game in charge.

A number of Premier League fans tuned into the Championship opener as one loanee, Mason Mount from Chelsea, scored the opening goal of the game for Derby before Jón Dadi Bödvarsson levelled the game with 30 minutes left on the clock.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Former Leicester City midfielder Tom Lawrence then snatched all three points for Derby with a dramatic late goal at the Madejski Stadium.

But Liverpool fans were tuning in to catch a glimpse of their exciting youngster Wilson, who will be part of Derby's squad until the end of the season. Unfortunately for the 21-year-old, Reds' supporters didn't mince their words with their analysis of his performance.

Well, at least Wilson didn't waste any good goalscoring opportuni... oh for goodness sake.

Not to worry though Liverpool fans, even if Wilson doesn't make it at Anfield, rumour has it that Thomas Shelby could have an opening in his - ahem - 'legitimate business'.

Although, after going 90 minutes without causing any damage whatsoever, maybe Wilson won't be suited to life with the Peaky Blinders after all.

Wilson is one of just three first team players spending the season out on loan, with Ádám Bogdán recently sent to Scottish side Hibernian while teenager Ben Woodburn is at Sheffield United.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)