Liverpool Fans Unimpressed After Youngster Has 'Stinker' on Home Debut With Derby County

Derby County loanee Harry Wilson mad somewhat of a debut to forget on Friday night despite the Rams edging Reading with a dramatic win in Frank Lampard's first game in charge.

A number of Premier League fans tuned into the Championship opener as one loanee, Mason Mount from Chelsea, scored the opening goal of the game for Derby before Jón Dadi Bödvarsson levelled the game with 30 minutes left on the clock.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Former Leicester City midfielder Tom Lawrence then snatched all three points for Derby with a dramatic late goal at the Madejski Stadium.

But Liverpool fans were tuning in to catch a glimpse of their exciting youngster Wilson, who will be part of Derby's squad until the end of the season. Unfortunately for the 21-year-old, Reds' supporters didn't mince their words with their analysis of his performance.

If Harry Wilson is Liverpool's future they're going down — Lank Frampard (@iBF13_) August 3, 2018

Harry Wilson having a shocker, btw. This is what training with Lallana for an extended period will do to you. — Matthew Ordish (@MattOrdish) August 3, 2018

Harry wilson had a stinker there — tommy kelly (@Tommykellylfc) August 3, 2018

Harry Wilson very ineffective so far. Needs to get on the ball more often. — Kopite Corner (@Kopite_Corner) August 3, 2018

Is this Harry Wilson actually on loan from Liverpool or is he just some bloke from the street? — Jake Smith (@smithjake2) August 3, 2018

Harry Wilson has been very quiet so far tonight for #Derby against #Reading. #LFC — Anfield Press (@AnfieldPress_) August 3, 2018

Well, at least Wilson didn't waste any good goalscoring opportuni... oh for goodness sake.

Harry Wilson how did you miss — edvin (@IncredibleSalah) August 3, 2018

Not to worry though Liverpool fans, even if Wilson doesn't make it at Anfield, rumour has it that Thomas Shelby could have an opening in his - ahem - 'legitimate business'.

If Harry Wilson ever gives up football,I'm sure there's a part for him in peaky blinders,he's a ringer for them — bluebirdsgossip (@bluebirdsgossip) August 3, 2018

Although, after going 90 minutes without causing any damage whatsoever, maybe Wilson won't be suited to life with the Peaky Blinders after all.

Wilson is one of just three first team players spending the season out on loan, with Ádám Bogdán recently sent to Scottish side Hibernian while teenager Ben Woodburn is at Sheffield United.