Newcastle Boss Rafa Benitez Admits He's Not Happy With the State of Affairs at St James' Park

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has suggested that he's tired of watching his team fight for survival every season.

The Spanish coach took the Magpies back to the Premier League last year after coming in too late to save them from relegation in 2016, but managed to keep them up last season. However, he has suggested that he would enjoy his job more if there was more support and the team did more than just struggle to survive every year.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The St. James' Park occupants ended their pre-season with a 1-0 defeat to German side Augsburg on Saturday. And, speaking after the match, the former Liverpool manager expressed his feelings over the state of affairs at the club.

"Normally when we have had time and support, we deliver," he explained (H/T Chronicle Live's Andrew Musgrove). "So we have won trophies everywhere and it was the idea to do something similar here and I am not happy we have to just survive every year but at the moment we have to see if we can improve the squad."

The full quote: "Normally when we have had time and support, we deliver. So we have won trophies everywhere and it was the idea to do something similar here and I am not happy we have to just survive every year but at the moment we have to see if we can improve the squad." #NUFC https://t.co/omzWiwvb7Z — Andrew Musgrove (@ADMusgrove) August 4, 2018

The manager went on to admit that the upcoming season will be a tough one for his side despite their finishing position on the Premier League table last term.





"We knew that the position (10th), we deserved to be there," he continued. "It was clear it wasn’t easy - it was a massive effort from this group of efforts and fans and everyone. But sometimes it is not enough and you cannot hope that the teams struggle every year."

Benitez had previously indicated that he is keen on signing four more players before the close of the window and moved to assure fans that management are still working towards making more summer acquisitions.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

"I was talking with Lee Charnley before the game and I’ll maybe see him after the game.

I’m not saying we’re not working, but we had things lined up," the Spaniard added.

"I am confident we can do it. If you’re asking me if it’s ideal I would say no because the way I like to work is to do things early but if we can’t do that we have to work.I hope so (we can do it)."