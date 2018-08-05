Andre Silva Chooses Unusual Number to Leave No.9 Shirt to New Signing Gonzalo Higuain

By 90Min
August 05, 2018

With the arrival of 'El Pipita' Higuain, Portugal international Andre Silva has immediately opted for a new shirt number: 69.

Silva, who has scored only twice in 24 appearances last season for Milan, has left the symbolic number 9 to his new Argentinian teammate that has just joined the Red Devils from their historical rivals Juventus.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Exhibiting a scoring record which is far from thrilling for a hungry striker like a number 9 should be, especially when remembering that a certain Pippo Inzaghi netted 126 goals for the club wearing that heavy Rossoneri shirt in recent history, the 22-year-old has decided to leave the pressure on an experienced goalscorer like Higuain.

Instead, the young Portuguese attacker has chosen the unusual number 69 to figure on his back for the upcoming season, which not many players have adopted over the years.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

The first footballer to opt for the odd and somewhat controversial number in European football was Athletic Bilbao defender Bixente Lizarazu, who had a solid explanation to justify his choice: he was born in 1969, he was 1.69m tall and he weighed 69kg.

The first footballer to opt for the odd and somewhat controversial number in European football was Athletic Bilbao defender Bixente Lizarazu, who had a solid explanation to justify his choice: he was born in 1969, he was 1.69m tall and he weighed 69kg.

In Serie A instead, Riccardo Meggiorini, who plays for Chievo, wears the 69 on the back of his shirt and has been choosing it since his time at Cittadella in Serie B. Nothing to do with lust or licentiousness, as Meggiorini claims it is a homage to his favourite motorcyclist Nicky Hayden. 

FREDERIC J. BROWN/GettyImages

Silva is already wearing the curious number and, so far, it is doing wonders: he scored in the last minute against Barcelona in the International Champions Cup to give Milan a prestigious 1-0 win against the Spanish giants.    

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)