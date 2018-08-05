Newcastle Sanction Three New Arrivals Following Benitez Transfer Plea to Club Board

By 90Min
August 05, 2018

Newcastle United's board have reportedly given the green light on three more arrivals to St. James' Park following manager Rafa Benitez's impassioned plea after the 4-0 loss to Braga, according to the Chronicle.

Benitez made his feelings over a lack of transfers abundantly clear in an open and honest press conference in Portugal, and it appears to have had the desired effect.

Newcastle are said to be willing to move forward with deals provided Benitez works within the tight financial framework.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

Benitez had initially wanted four players last week when he made it clear to the powers that be at Newcastle that they would start the season battling for stability again rather than the top eight he was aiming for.


However, he looks set to take the compromise - knowing he probably won't get a second opportunity at it - as he seeks to bring in a new striker, left back and centre back before the transfer window deadline on August 9.

Owner Mike Ashley was absent from the stands during Newcastle's final pre-season match against Augsburg on Saturday, though the Magpies owner is rarely seen at the stadium for games.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

There was similarly little sign of his trusted aides Justin Barnes or Keith Bishop, though managing director Lee Charnley was present.


With four days of trading left for this summer window, it will require some succinct transfer business to get three signings through the door for Newcastle - something they've sruggled to do in recent seasons.

West Brom striker Salomon Rondon is still said to be a top priority, with his reported move to Tyneside very close to completion. Reports suggest the move would be a loan-swap deal with striker Dwight Gayle going in the opposite direction for the upcoming season.

Benitez is also said to be interested in Paris Saint-Germain's 19-year-old full back Stanley N’Soki as a full back option, but it would be a risk given he is very young and relatively unproven at senior level.

