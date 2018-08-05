Stan Collymore Urges Daniel Levy to 'Open That Wallet' as Barren Transfer Window Continues

Stan Collymore has insisted Tottenham Hotspur owner Daniel Levy 'needs to open that wallet' as transfer deadline day looms, with the north Londoners yet to add to their squad this summer.

Spurs have become synonymous with leaving their business to the latter stages of the window, with Hotspur Way often a busy place as Jim White brings the curtain down on the pre-New Year ins and outs.

For the second season in a row Tottenham Hotspur are now the only Premier League team yet to make a single signing this summer.



There now remains only four days left of the summer transfer window ... #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/RNAUihNMEB — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) August 5, 2018

Despite reports claiming that Mauricio Pochettino had insisted additions be made to his squad before the summer's pre-season tour to allow time for the incoming bodies to gel, it appears as though the Argentine will be left waiting until the 11th hour once again.

The 46-year-old went as far as admitting recently to The Sun that he was unsure as to whether his side would be able to lure any targets to the club this summer; an understandable worry for Tottenham fans who have witnessed their rivals strengthen - considerably so, in some cases.

However, Spurs are also well known for bleeding through youth and possessing a strong academy set-up - a characteristic which has allowed them to become the Champions League outfit they are today.

Reading Tottenham Hotspur transfer news like... pic.twitter.com/2j8oTFTJk5 — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) August 3, 2018

But while addressing a Tottenham fan's concerns on Twitter, alongside praising the north Londoners for their so far successful business model, Collymore admitted with the money in today's game, it is not all about doing things 'properly' and insisted that Spurs owner Levy must spend soon if his side are to challenge towards the top of the table again this year.

I like Spurs because they're determined not to haemorrhage money ( especially post Bale spend spend spend), promote youth and do things "properly".



In an environment where Palace pays Benteke 130k pw though, "properly" goes put if the window.



Daniel needs to open that wallet! https://t.co/Z66uV1aqXo — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) August 5, 2018

With an abundance of players continuing to be linked with Spurs this summer, it is unlikely they will endure an utterly barren transfer window.

However, with the season now very much looming, it is certainly not the situation any Spurs fan, or indeed Pochettino would have liked to have found themselves in with less than a week until their season opener with Newcastle United.