West Ham United's busy transfer window shows no signs of slowing down, with Benfica starlet Joao Felix close to joining the Hammers.

Felix is widely regarded as one of Portugal's hottest prospects and would be a huge coup for West Ham, should they manage to finalize a deal.

Sky Sports have reported that West Ham are in talks with Benfica for Felix and a deal is close to being completed, as everybody involved is keen to arrange the transfer.

The club have been targeting many players from the Portuguese league, and ESPN recently reported that West Ham are in separate talks with both Benfica and Porto, as they look to set up a working partnership between themselves and the two Portuguese giants.

18-year-old Felix is a Portugal Under-21 international and is the youngest player to ever represent Benfica's B team. He has regularly impressed in the UEFA Youth League and has attracted interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

ESPN state that Manchester City, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain all hold a longstanding interest in Felix, which is indicative of the potential which he possesses.

Felix is a versatile attacker who is comfortable in any area in the attacking third. Throughout his young career he has featured predominantly as a central attacking midfielder, but regularly saw himself utilised as a left winger as well. He is also comfortable on the right wing and even has experience as a striker.

He began his career with Porto, but was released after the club deemed him to be too small. However, he has gone on to utilise his slight frame in order to beat opponents with his impressive dribbling skills.

In Felix, West Ham would be getting a phenomenally talented youngster who has the potential to become a real star. With both parties interested in making a deal, it appears as though the deal will be closed sooner rather than later.