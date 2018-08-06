Adama Traore Set for Move as Wolves Break Transfer Record to Meet £18m Release Clause

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

Wolverhampton Wanderers are poised to break their transfer record again this summer, having met Adama Traore's release clause at Middlesbrough, per the BBC's David Ornstein.

Ruben Neves, who was brought in for £16m last summer, is the club's record signing. But Traore's transfer fee will eclipse that, with the Premier League newcomers set to add yet another piece in what has been an active window on their end.

"Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore will undergo medical at Wolves tomorrow after £18m release clause met," Ornstein tweeted on Monday. "Arrival of 22yo Spaniard, who has a shoulder injury, will break the club’s transfer record, almost a year to the day after they did so in signing Ruben Neves."

Traore joined Boro on a four-year deal from Aston Villa in 2016, after a move from Barcelona the year before, and is now headed to the Molineux Stadium, where he will hope to help keep the side up in their first campaign back in England's top flight.

The 22-year-old failed to score in 27 Premier League appearances for Middlesbrough as they were relegated during the 2016/17 season and will have a lot to prove upon his return to the big time. But he did register five goals and 10 assists for the side last term.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Wolves, meanwhile, haven't played in England's top division since 2012 but appear to set to shake things up when the new season begins next weekend.

The side impressed under Nuno Espirito Santo in the Championship last season and gained promotion by coming out on top. They also have a squad filled with skilled players and have since signed the likes of Rui Patricio, Raul Giminez and Joao Moutinho.

Traore, who offers lighting pace and tireless running, should improve the side's chances as they look ahead to a new adventure in the Premier League this season. He's reportedly set to have a medical with Boro on Tuesday.

