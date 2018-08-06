Arsenal Target Milan's Ricardo Rodriguez as Solution to Injury Problems at Left Back

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

Arsenal could be busy in the transfer window before it closes on Thursday, having identified Ricardo Rodriguez as a solution to their problems at left back.

The Daily Mail claims that Milan defender Rodriguez will be targeted by Unai Emery amid an injury crisis which could see Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal both miss the start of the new Premier League season.

Kolasinac is certain to be out of the Gunners' first game against Manchester City on Sunday, having picked up a knee injury in last week's match against Chelsea in Dublin. He is likely to be missing for up to 10 weeks.

Monreal has not featured for Arsenal in pre-season, having returned to training with a knee injury that has kept him out of training. The Spaniard will return to full training this week but he is a major doubt for the City game.


Ainsley Maitland-Niles is likely to step in at left back but Emery wants Rodriguez to be his more permanent solution.


However, Milan are reluctant to sell the Swiss full back and Arsenal would have to cough up £30m to prise him away from the San Siro.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Rodriguez was one of Milan's better performers last season, having joined the club from Wolfsburg 12 months ago, and Gennaro Gattuso does not want to see him leave at this stage of the summer.


Arsenal have already strengthened their defence significantly this summer, bringing in Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus and Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund.


With Laurent Koscielny also sidelined with an injury that will keep him out until November at the earliest, it could be a very unfamiliar backline which starts at the Emirates on Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)