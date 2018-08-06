Arturo Vidal Names the Players He's Excited to Play With at Barcelona & Targets 'Winning Everything'

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

Arturo Vidal is excited to get going at Barcelona after joining from Bayern Munich, stating his intention to "win everything" at the Nou Camp.

The 31-year-old became Barcelona's fourth signing of the summer on Friday as he completed a transfer believed to be worth £27m in value.

Having won the league title in each of his last seven seasons - four with Juventus, three with Bayern - Vidal has become accustomed to a certain level of success, and he wants to continue that in Spain.

"To be honest I am very happy," he told Barcelona's official website. "I am looking forward to starting training with my teammates, to wearing such a famous shirt, and to doing important things here.

"It is a dream. I hope to achieve my objectives. I am here to win all the trophies available and I will give everything on the pitch to achieve this."

"[I will bring] a lot of fight, lots of passion, helping the team at all times, and making sure the team always wins."

Vidal and Barcelona share a common goal: to win the Champions League. Vidal was a runner-up with Juventus in 2015 and Barcelona have witnessed their rivals Real Madrid win the trophy in each of the last three seasons.

Vidal did not limit himself to European success though, as he hopes Barcelona can be a dominant force in every competition.

"During the three-year contract, I hope we can win everything we play for," he said. “I am excited to play with Messi, [Luis] Suarez, Sergio Busquets…they are all great players.”

Barcelona face Sevilla in the Spanish Super Cup next weekend before beginning their league defence against Alaves six days later.

