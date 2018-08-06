Arturo Vidal Names the Players He's Excited to Play With at Barcelona & Targets 'Winning Everything'

Arturo Vidal is excited to get going at Barcelona after joining from Bayern Munich, stating his intention to "win everything" at the Nou Camp.

The 31-year-old became Barcelona's fourth signing of the summer on Friday as he completed a transfer believed to be worth £27m in value.

Having won the league title in each of his last seven seasons - four with Juventus, three with Bayern - Vidal has become accustomed to a certain level of success, and he wants to continue that in Spain.

"To be honest I am very happy," he told Barcelona's official website. "I am looking forward to starting training with my teammates, to wearing such a famous shirt, and to doing important things here.

"It is a dream. I hope to achieve my objectives. I am here to win all the trophies available and I will give everything on the pitch to achieve this."

"[I will bring] a lot of fight, lots of passion, helping the team at all times, and making sure the team always wins."

Vidal and Barcelona share a common goal: to win the Champions League. Vidal was a runner-up with Juventus in 2015 and Barcelona have witnessed their rivals Real Madrid win the trophy in each of the last three seasons.

Arturo Vidal: "Everyone knows Messi is the best in the world. With him on the field, everything changes." pic.twitter.com/VU5dRootRi — Barca Galaxy (@barcagalaxy) August 6, 2018

Vidal did not limit himself to European success though, as he hopes Barcelona can be a dominant force in every competition.

"During the three-year contract, I hope we can win everything we play for," he said. “I am excited to play with Messi, [Luis] Suarez, Sergio Busquets…they are all great players.”

Barcelona face Sevilla in the Spanish Super Cup next weekend before beginning their league defence against Alaves six days later.