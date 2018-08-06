Report: Everton Wins Race to Sign Bernard on Free Transfer

Everton has won the race to sign Brazilian attacking midfielder Bernard on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The player was wanted by several other clubs around Europe, including the likes of Chelsea and West Ham in the Premier League. But Marco Silva has managed to convince him to join the Toffees, according to Sky Sports, who are reporting that the player is due for a medical in the next 24 hours.

Bernard was also thought to be a target for Serie A outfit AC Milan, and it was expected that he would move to the San Siro this summer.

The Merseyside Blues have made several changes since the end of the season, having brought in the likes of Richarlison and Lucas Digne. It is also expected that they will sign Yerry Mina from Barcelona in the coming days, with a €32m switch said to be agreed.

Bernard, though, should offer Silva a variety of options as he's able to function in numerous roles in the middle. 

The 25-year-old could play on either wing or in behind the striker and his arrival could signal the end of Yannick Bolasie's Everton career, with the winger tipped to return to Crystal Palace this summer.

The player spent the last five years at Shakhtar, helping the Ukranian side win three league titles, three Ukrainian Super Cups and three Ukrainian Cups. And with the Toffees desperate to improve on the failures of last season, he is expected to provide a huge boost alongside his countryman Richarlison, who joined the side in a £50m deal last month.

Bernard also has international experience and has made 14 appearances for the Selecao since 2012.

