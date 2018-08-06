Jurgen Klopp Set to Keep Defender at Liverpool as He Eyes Return for Season Opener

Jurgen Klopp is set to keep faith in full back Nathaniel Clyne and he may even be in line to start on the opening day of the season.



The 27-year-old is heading into his fourth season with Liverpool and is coming off the back of what proved to be an injury-plagued season for the full back. He managed just three Premier League appearances and was pushed out of the team by youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold towards the back end of the season.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Fellow youngster Joe Gomez also caught the eye of the manager after some impressive performances during Clyne's absence, and it looked as though the former Southampton man had fallen out of favour at Anfield.



His future at the Reds hung in the balance this summer however it looks as though he has learned his fate. According to the Daily Star , Clyne looks set to remain at Anfield this season despite rumours suggesting otherwise.



Clyne looks to be back to full fitness and has put in some impressive performances during Liverpool's pre season which may well have convinced Klopp that the Englishman can offer something to his squad for the forthcoming season.





Now all of his hard work to recover from injury and get back in the squad looks to have paid off with the London Standard reporting that Clyne may even be in line to start for Liverpool against West Ham on Sunday in their opening game of the Premier League season.

With Alexander-Arnold unlikely to be fit enough to play having just returned to the squad following the World Cup this summer, and with Gomez set to start in the central of defence due to Klopp's limited options, the door looks open for Clyne to start in the right back position this weekend in what may be his chance to prove to the fans he is still worth of a place in the side.