Man Utd & Arsenal Chase £45m-Rated German Star as Red Devils Make Contact With Bayern Over Transfer

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

Manchester United have opened negotiations with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich over a potential move for defender Jérôme Boateng, according to reports in Germany.

The World Cup-winning centre back, who has three years left on his current deal at the Allianz Arena, is also being eyed up by Arsenal ahead of deadline day on August 9, while French side Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be monitoring the situation as it unfolds.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

It became clear some time ago that Boateng would be allowed to leave Bavaria this summer if the right price was paid for his services, and Bayern Munich's magic number is believed to be in the region of €50m (£45m).

Manchester United have taken their first step in acquiring Boateng's signature this summer, according to Sport Bild's Bayern guru Christian Falk, by opening negotiation with the Bundesliga giants ahead of the new season.

Rival publication Kicker, meanwhile, have also thrown Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain into the mix. Boateng has supposedly seen a move to the French capital fall through already, but Les Parisiens' manager Thomas Tuchel remains eager on signing his compatriot.

The 29-year-old defender was among a handful of names that Manchester United boss José Mourinho gave to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward at the start of the transfer window, but talks have only just begun after deals for other targets failed to get off the ground.

"'If we don't make our team better it will be a difficult season for us," Mourinho said about the club's transfer business, quoted by the Daily Mail. "My CEO knows what I want for quite a long time, I know he tries to do the best for me and I still have a few days to wait to see what happens."

TF-Images/GettyImages

Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has already attempted to play down the negotiations with United following questions from Bild in Germany, claiming: "You know very well that we are not talking about it."

The Bundesliga champions are supposedly keen on letting Boateng leave this summer as it would act as the catalyst to sign France international and World Cup star Benjamin Pavard, who plays his club football as a centre back.

The extent of Arsenal's interest in signing Boateng ahead of the new season is currently unknown. However, newly appointed chief scout Sven Mislintat will be keen on the move following his time with Borussia Dortmund.

Similarly, it is also unknown how far Ligue 1 champions PSG will go to land Boateng this summer, although the club have already seen one deal for the defender fall through during the current transfer window.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)