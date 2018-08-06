Report Claims Everton Agree €32m Fee for Yerry Mina Despite Barça Star's Desire to Join Man Utd

Everton and Manchester United both remain in the hunt to sign Yerry Mina in what promises to be a fierce battle for the Colombian's signature which could go all the way to deadline day.

Reports last week claimed that United were close to securing Mina's services but now Sport reports that Everton have stolen a march on their Premier League rivals to sign the Barcelona centre back for a fee of €32m.

They believe that the deal is "practically closed" and that a contract will be signed before the end of business on Monday. Mina will apparently sign a five-year contract at Goodison Park.

However, Colombian journalist Guillermo Arango believes differently. He claims to have heard from Mina's agent and uncle Jair Mina that United is a much more likely destination for the 23-year-old.

"Jair has told me that they have offers from Everton and Lyon. But they want to go to Manchester United," Arango said, quoted by ComuTricolor.

"Jair says: 'It will be Manchester United. They already met with me, met Matt Judge and are simply finalizing the final offer for Yerry Mina to be a Manchester United player.'

"It will be Manchester United, 90%, the new team of Yerry Mina."

Lyon still hoping to pinch Barcelona defender Yerry Mina from Everton grasp. L'Equipe reports player prefers OL due to Champions League. #EFC — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) August 6, 2018

Jair Mina also said that if the United deal did fall through, Everton would be the most likely alternative destination. This would be a disappointment to the third club interested in Mina, Lyon.

L'Equipe suggests that Mina would prefer Lyon to Everton because they can offer Champions League football. The French club hope to use their good relationship with Barcelona, established during the 2016 sale of Samuel Umtiti, in their favour.

Everton and Manchester United have until Thursday to complete a deal for Mina; Lyon have until the end of August.