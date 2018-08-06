'We've Agreed': Mattia Perin to Give Up No.19 Following Leonardo Bonucci's Juventus Return

New Juventus keeper Mattia Perin has revealed that he will let Leonardo Bonucci have the No.19 jersey following the defender's return to the Allianz Stadium this summer.

The Italian centre-back left the Turin-based side for rivals AC Milan last summer but has sensationally rejoined the Serie A title holders a year later after a disappointing spell at the San Siro.

Perin, meanwhile, has come in as Gianluigi Buffon's replacement, with the legendary stopper moving to French side Paris Saint-Germain this year. The 25-year-old joined I Bianconeri from Genoa on a four-year deal and had picked the No.19 to commemorate the birth of his daughter, who was born on February 19.

However, given the recent developments, the keeper has decided to give the number to Bonucci, who has always worn 19. Franck Kessie did the same at Milan last year, handing the number to the Italy international when he signed for I Rossoneri.

“We’ve already agreed,” Perin told SportMediaset (H/T Football Italia) after the Juve squad returned from their pre-season tour of the United States.

“I promised I’d give to him if he came back to Juve."

Bonucci, though, should be expecting a harsh reception from the Juventus faithful, who have already lashed out at the defender via social media. His moves have upset both Milan and Juve supporters and he has been branded a "traitor" and a "snake" by both sets of fans - yet he claims he's excited to be back.

"It was difficult to imagine that this would happen, but it's fantastic that it has," the 31-year-old told the club's official YouTube channel after sealing his return last week.

"I'm excited. Turin is my home and Juventus is my home, so I'm really happy to be back."