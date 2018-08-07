Willian Reignites Man Utd Speculation After Revealing Regular Contact With 'Friend' Jose Mourinho

Chelsea winger Willian has expressed his desire to play under Jose Mourinho again in the future, revealing that the Manchester United boss talks to the Brazilian's agent 'all the time' and regularly asks to 'bring him' to Old Trafford.

"Mourinho is the best manager I've ever worked with. We have a good relationship, we are friends," Willian told ESPN Brasil.

"Sometimes we talk, we text, we send messages to each other via WhatsApp. He is a great manager, I really enjoyed working with him. I hope I can work with him again someday."

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

United are believed to have been keen on Willian ever since Mourinho arrived at Old Trafford, with speculation of an approach once again building up earlier this summer.

"I don't know if there was any official bid [from Manchester United], but some things have happened," the player explained.

"Also, everything comes out on the internet, too. But Mourinho talks to my agent all the time, he says 'bring him, bring him'. No, he has never called me, but he always sends me text messages."

Yet just when it appeared that Willian was issuing the clichéd and very public 'come and get me' plea to his old boss, he reiterated his desire to stay at Chelsea.

"But I am very happy at Chelsea, I want to stay in the club," he said. "I also like living in London, it is an amazing city, and my family is well adapted. So yes, I intend to stay at Chelsea."

After a strained relationship with Antonio Conte, it appears Willian is willing to grant new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri a blank slate and go into this new relationship with an open mind.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"I hope he is not like Conte," the 29-year-old joked, adding, "For me, Conte was a manager very difficult to work with. His philosophy, his way of dealing with things is very complicated.

"You're playing very well, then you get substituted. I do not understand. There were two times when I got substituted and I went straight to the locker room. It was hard to work with him.

"The important thing now is to talk about Sarri. From what I heard, I am sure he is a great manager, who does a great job with the team. I have high expectations for working with him."