Liverpool Star in Race Against Time to Get Deadline Day Switch to Southampton Completed

Liverpool forward Danny Ings is believed to be on his way to the south coast to finalise a move to Southampton, but faces a race against time to complete the deal.

The Reds had seen very little interest in the former Burnley goalscorer, with the Merseyside club's valuation of £20m proving problematic for the striker. A deal appeared unlikely as the transfer window drew to a close, but it's understood the Reds and Southampton have submitted a deal sheet, giving the clubs an extra two hours to get a deal done.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

According to the Mirror's David Maddock, the deal sheet was submitted in time and Ings is now on his way to the south coast to complete a move to the Saints. Whether he gets there in time however, is a whole different matter.

Although the transfer window closed at 5pm, a ruling exists whereby if two clubs can submit a deal sheet before the deadline, they're given an extension to complete the proposed deal.

It's this ruling that's allowing the clubs to move forward in a deal for Ings, though it's unclear whether this would be permanent or on loan.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Should Ings manage to complete his move in time, Southampton will address a major issue in their side - a lack of goals. Whilst he's been sidelined for a significant period, Ings is a proven goalscorer, and could be a valuable asset to the Saints.