Liverpool Star in Race Against Time to Get Deadline Day Switch to Southampton Completed

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Liverpool forward Danny Ings is believed to be on his way to the south coast to finalise a move to Southampton, but faces a race against time to complete the deal.

The Reds had seen very little interest in the former Burnley goalscorer, with the Merseyside club's valuation of £20m proving problematic for the striker. A deal appeared unlikely as the transfer window drew to a close, but it's understood the Reds and Southampton have submitted a deal sheet, giving the clubs an extra two hours to get a deal done.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

According to the Mirror's David Maddock, the deal sheet was submitted in time and Ings is now on his way to the south coast to complete a move to the Saints. Whether he gets there in time however, is a whole different matter.

Although the transfer window closed at 5pm, a ruling exists whereby if two clubs can submit a deal sheet before the deadline, they're given an extension to complete the proposed deal.

It's this ruling that's allowing the clubs to move forward in a deal for Ings, though it's unclear whether this would be permanent or on loan.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Should Ings manage to complete his move in time, Southampton will address a major issue in their side - a lack of goals. Whilst he's been sidelined for a significant period, Ings is a proven goalscorer, and could be a valuable asset to the Saints.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)