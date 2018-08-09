Spurs Fans Finally Have Some Good News as Journalist Gives Hope of Blockbuster Double Signing

Tottenham supporters may have something to finally get excited about after a quiet window. With the transfer deadline just around the corner it is rumoured that two new arrivals are close.

Reliable journalist Alasdair Gold has suggested the Lilywhites have been operating behind the scenes, and Mauricio Pochettino is likely to get his men before today's close of business.

2 signings ? wish i could share your hopefulness Alasdair, i pray that you're right though, just make sure you grill Poch at lunch time, make him aware the fans are unhappy.

Hope you have a good Birthday mate 🥳 — Kevin Gower© (@KGower83) August 9, 2018

Might get Grealish but no big deal if we don’t...the players know what is needed for this coming season and with another seasons experience together i would expect them to step up another gear....

Would be nice to get another quality CM and striker but all too late...#COYS — ross howl (@RossHowl) August 9, 2018

Writing for Football London, Gold suggests the signings of Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Manchester United's Anthony Martial are very much still alive, and both could be in north London by tonight.

It seems that Spurs fans are less optimistic though, with many losing faith in Daniel Levy's ability to get deals over the line.

Why doesn’t Levy do business early as Poch wud prefer? He doesn’t seem to have learnt. Other chairman are now playing him at his own game and it looks like it’s backfired on Levy. A new approach is needed in regard to transfers I think — Lewis-Joe Michaels (@LewisYiddo) August 9, 2018

Buying loads of players is not the answer. Adding quality is the issue. But if we sell Danny or Toby we will be actually weaker. Add to that our back up to Harry is another year past his sell by date. — Jack (@JackMurray2) August 9, 2018

As Son Heung-min joins up with South Korea for the Asian games this month, a replacement wide man is needed. If Martial and Grealish both come in, it would no doubt ease the concerns of many disillusioned fans.

Gold makes the bold statement in his article that: "I still believe there will be a player that Spurs have kept close to their chest who will join late on...I don't think Daniel Levy will admit defeat on an entire summer without a single transfer.

"I reckon Spurs will have made two signings by the time 5pm rolls around. The fans will just have to hope they are signings that Pochettino is truly happy with, not just panic buys."

It's not only bringing players in that worries Tottenham followers though, with the potential of a Toby Alderweireld move to Premier League rivals Manchester United continuing to linger. A possible swap deal could occur with Martial, and would move likely divide Spurs fans in quality of transfer.