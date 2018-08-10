Jurgen Klopp Hails 'Outstanding' Danny Ings After Striker's Deadline Day Exit

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that the Reds will 'miss' Danny Ings after paying tribute to the forward following his transfer deadline day move to Southampton.

Returning home to Hampshire to play for the club he supported as a boy, Ings joined the Saints on an initial loan that will become a permanent deal next summer and will hope to play regular football at St Mary's after a difficult few years at Anfield.

Serious injuries and a fall down the pecking order meant the former Burnley man only made 25 Liverpool appearances during three seasons on Merseyside. Despite his injury woes, Ings remained a popular figure at Anfield both with the fans and Klopp.

"It is a very strange feeling saying goodbye to Danny. The biggest emotion is how much we will miss him," Klopp told LiverpoolFC.com.

"He is such an outstanding boy. Honestly, if you could bottle character and spirit, his would sell worldwide - he is so incredibly positive and full of energy. But we won't just miss his character because he is a footballer who has all the tools," the boss added.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"What is clear is that in his time here he had zero luck really, certainly in my time. Before joining I tried to watch as many games on tape as I could from the season so far and Danny Ings stood out as someone I was really looking forward to coaching."

Klopp admitted that Liverpool could hardly stand in the player's way when it became clear that he felt he needed to leave and that Southampton were offering him a fresh start.

"It's his home, his family is there, it's his boyhood club. They have a great manager and I think the supporters and him will feed off each other's passion and energy," Klopp said.