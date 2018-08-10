Newcastle vs Tottenham Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Newcastle United face Tottenham Hotspur in a mouthwatering Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon, as both sides look to get the 2018/19 campaign off to a winning start.

The Magpies enjoyed a solid campaign last season, and will look to continue their quest to re-establish themselves as a top tier force this year despite struggling again to recruit new players in the summer transfer window.

Spurs finished third last season, and will need to up their game significantly if they are to stand any chance of challenging Manchester City for their Premier League crown. Mauricio Pochettino hasn't signed a single player this summer, which has been a matter of great concern to many of the club's supporters.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash at St. James' Park:

Classic Encounter

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Newcastle have a pretty decent record against Spurs, having claimed all three points against the north Londoners four times in their last ten clashes. Back in 2015, the travelling Magpies fans had a day out to remember, as their side came from behind to beat the hosts 2-1 at White Hart Lane.



Pochettino's side took the lead late in the first half, as Eric Dier powered home a Christian Eriksen corner. However, Newcastle came out fighting in the second half, and pulled level via an Aleksandar Mitrović tap in. The best was yet to come for the visitors, who sparked pandemonium in the away end when Ayoze Pérez scored the winner in the 93rd minute.

Key Battle Paul Dummett vs Son Heung-min