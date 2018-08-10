Report Claims Huddersfield Made Deadline Day Attempt to Sign Relegated Star

Huddersfield Town failed in a deadline day attempt to sign Stoke City forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, as the Terriers attempted to add firepower to their squad late on.

According to reports from the Daily Mail's live blog, which tracked Thursday's Premier League deadline day activity, Choupo-Moting rejected the chance to join Huddersfield in the hope for a move to a bigger side.

Choupo-Moting was one of several players given permission by Stoke to find new clubs this summer following relegation from the Premier League, with Charlie Adam and Gianelli Imbula also hoping for moves away from Stoke.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Huddersfield were intent on signing a winger before the transfer window closed yesterday. Tom Ince - who played in the majority of Huddersfield's matches last season - left the club this summer, signing for Stoke. Another winger, Sean Scannell, also moved on from the John Smith's stadium during the summer. After Choupo-Moting rejected the move to Huddersfield, the west Yorkshire side managed to sign Montpellier winger Isaac Mbenza on loan.

Huddersfield were the joint-lowest scoring team in the Premier League last season, tied with Swansea City on 28 goals. Choupo-Moting, who scored five goals and made five assists for Stoke in the Premier League last season, would have added an attacking threat for a Terriers side desperate to add goals to their side.





Huddersfield will be disappointed after missing out on signing Choupo-Moting. Huddersfield fans can only hope their new attacking signings - Mbenza, Ramadan Sobhi and Adama Diakhaby - score enough goals to steer the club clear from another burdensome relegation battle.