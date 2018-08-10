Wolves Confirm Bizarre Squad Number for New Goalkeeper Rui Patricio Ahead of Premier League Debut

Wolves have confirmed their list of squad numbers for the 2018/19 season as the club prepares for its first Premier League game in six years at the weekend, with new stopper Rui Patricio handed a rather bizarre jersey for a goalkeeper.





When Wolves walk out against Everton at Molineux in Saturday's evening kickoff, the Portuguese international will be wearing the number 11 shirt.

Wolves' 2018/19 @premierleague squad numbers and the names that will be worn on the shirts.



👕#️⃣ pic.twitter.com/8zMOLGntvo — Wolves (@Wolves) August 10, 2018

Patricio has worn a number 1 shirt for most of his career at club and international level, but Wolves have chosen to leave the jersey vacant this season following Carl Ikeme's recent decision to retire after the impact that treatment for acute leukaemia had on his body.

New signings Raul Jimenez an Joao Moutinho will wear the number 9 and 28 shirts respectively, while Adama Traore has kept the number 37 he wore at Middlesbrough and Helder Costa has traded his old number 17 for 10.

Deadline day signing Leander Dendoncker will wear the number 32 shirt.

The full list of names and numbers as they will appear on shirts is as follows:

2. DOHERTY

5. BENNETT

6. BATTH

7. I. CAVALEIRO

8. R. NEVES

9. RAÚL

10. COSTA

11. R. PATRÍCIO

14. ENOBAKHARE

15. BOLY

16. COADY

17. GIBBS-WHITE

18. DIOGO J.

19. J.OTTO

21. RUDDY

27. SAISS

28. J. MOUTINHO

29. VINAGRE

30. HAUSE

31. NORRIS

32. DENDONCKER

33. L. BONATINI

37. ADAMA