Bournemouth 2-0 Cardiff: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Ryan Fraser Steals the Show for the Cherries

Bournemouth got their season off to the perfect start with a hard fought 2-0 victory over newly promoted Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson gave the hosts a deserved victory in spite of a resolute performance from Cardiff. The result could have been even more emphatic if it weren't for a spectacular penalty save from Neil Etheridge, denying Wilson from 12 yards.

The away side worked tirelessly throughout the tie but they ultimately lacked the necessary quality to unlock the Bournemouth defence and were left wanting in the attacking third on a number of occasions.





Check out everything you need to know about the match below.

BOURNEMOUTH

Key Talking Point





It was a comfortable showing for Eddie Howe's men and in all honesty they were well worth the victory. They played free-flowing football and dictated possession in the middle of the park, which was to be expected.

What will please Eddie Howe most is that they were able to dig in to keep a clean sheet in spite of a brief period of domination from Cardiff in the second half.





They were also able to effectively deal with Cardiff's dangerous looking set pieces which would have been a primary concern coming into the match.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Begovic (6); Smith (6), Ake (7), S.Cook (6), Daniels (6); Brooks (6), Gosling (7), Surman (6), Fraser (8*); King (5), Wilson (7).





Substitutes: Francis (6), Defoe (N/A), Ibe (N/A).

STAR MAN - Right from the off, Ryan Fraser looked up for this one and he caused Lee Peltier a whole of problems throughout the match down the left flank.

He was quick, direct and uncompromising and he capped off an impressive performance with a well taken goal in the first half. He has always shown a lot of promise but now is the time for the 24-year-old to continue to add consistent goals and assists to his name going forward.

Ryan Fraser looking like the Bournemouth player to own right now #FPL — #FPL Centre 🇨🇽 (@FPLcentre) August 11, 2018





Great result! Stellar performance from Ryan Fraser 🍒 https://t.co/hlsAF6tuPl — Mike Treacy (@MikeTreacy) August 11, 2018





-Coins thrown at by Cardiff fans

-Studded in the neck by Bamba

-Still puts in a MOTM performance

Ryan Fraser has too much sauce for you #Bluebirds | #afcb pic.twitter.com/7WEveBVd8Z — Alex Jones (@alxjsx) August 11, 2018

WORST PLAYER





It is hard to pinpoint the worst performer in the team, but Josh King was the least effective player in the Bournemouth front line and he was virtually a non-entity throughout. Callum Wilson did miss the penalty in the first half, but a goal and an assists meant that he more than redeemed himself.

CARDIFF CITY





Key Talking Point





Cardiff didn't play brilliantly but it wasn't for the want of trying. They were clearly committed to the cause and you could see that they weren't simply reverting back to the brutally simple approach they adopted in the Championship last season.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

What will concern Neil Warnock is that they did have one or two half chances in the second half which they failed to make the most of.

The veteran manager will be the first to admit that if they are to defy the odds and stay up this season then they will need those half chances to find their way into the back of the net.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Etheridge (7); Peltier (5), Morrison (6), Ecuele Manga (5), Bamba (5), Bennet (6); Ralls (6), Paterson (6); Hoilett (6), Mendez Laing (6), Reid (7).





Substitutes: Ward (5), Murphy (6), Madine (N/A).

STAR MAN - It wasn't a bad debut for Bobby Reid, fresh from an impressive season in the Championship with Bristol City. He put in a serious shift up top and his link up play was particularly impressive given his small stature.

He looked very comfortable in his surroundings and caused the Bournemouth defence one or two problems with some mazy runs from deep.

Good: Bobby Reid was brilliant playing as a 10



Bad: I love him but Bamba should never be allowed to play midfield again — Ben Price (@thebenprice) August 11, 2018





Bobby Reid a solid 8/10 for me today.



Tenacious, energetic and skillful. Really excited to see what he can bring to the table this season — Baker 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@gmlbkr) August 11, 2018





Good game from Bobby Reid too , looked dangerous and will only get sharper — Dan Lowe ( Barmy Bluebird 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ) (@BarmyBluebird94) August 11, 2018

WORST PLAYER - If Cardiff are going to stand a chance at staying in the top flight then they will have to cut out the sloppy mistakes. Sol Bamba looked very unsure of himself playing in a holding midfield role and looked very clumsy with the ball at his feet. If he plays, it needs to be in defence.

Looking ahead





There were some concerns that Bournemouth may struggle this season, but if this match is anything to go by, they'l be just fine. They looked particularly solid defensively, which has been their Achilles heel in the past.

It will be a long old slog for Cardiff on the other hand and a lack of quality in the final third may well be their undoing. They'll need to pick up points quickly if they don't want to have an early season crisis.