Pele has predicted that it will be Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool who are lifting the Premier League trophy at the end of the 2018/19 season.

There is a lot of optimism surrounding Liverpool ahead of the new season after a very successful summer transfer window. The Reds managed to secure the services of Alisson, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri as well as welcoming Naby Keita to the club after signing the midfielder last season.

The Reds spent the most money in the Premier League over the summer, so there is a general feeling that they have a serious chance at winning their first ever Premier League title.

Legendary Brazilian forward Pele obviously shares this sentiment and he took to Twitter to announce that he is tipping Liverpool to win the league - in part due to the fact that they have Brazlian duo Roberto Firmino and Alisson at their disposal.

It's the start of the @PremierLeague today. Who do you think will win? I think it's the year of Liverpool, Alisson and Firmino! // É o início da Premier League hoje. Quem você pensa que vai vencer? Eu acho que este é o ano do @LFC, com @Alissonbecker e Firmino! https://t.co/59koCXIIqP — Pelé (@Pele) August 10, 2018

Although Liverpool is in a much better position than it was last season, it is going to take an awful lot to knock Manchester City off of top spot. Pep Guardiola's men are the bookies favourites this year after they romped to the Premier League title last season.

If City's performance in the Community Shield victory over Chelsea is anything to go by, then it looks like the club is going to keep getting better.

Whether or not Liverpool will actually be able to win the league, it is safe to assume that it is going to be exciting to watch this season and with their array of new additions it may just win its first piece of silverware since 2012.