Robbie Savage Claims New West Ham Star Could Be the 'Bargain Buy of 2018' After £4m Switch

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage claims that West Ham could have unearthed the "bargain buy of 2018" following their decision to spend just £4m on Arsenal striker Lucas Pérez this summer.

The former Deportivo La Coruña star, who returned to Galicia on loan last season, failed to nail down a first team spot in north London despite impressing fans with each appearance.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Pérez was deemed to be surplus to requirements by Arsenal's hierarchy despite being given the chance to link up with his compatriot Unai Emery, and the 29-year-old was eventually shipped out as West Ham continued to bolster their squad.

Former Manchester United youth player Savage, who now works as a television pundit, believes that Pérez could prove to be one of the best buys of the whole summer transfer window - especially given his small price tag.

"What a difference from the toxic atmosphere and animosity towards the board six months ago!" Savage wrote for the Daily Mirror.

"Co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan have given new manager Manuel Pellegrini £90million to spend, and his makeover includes some exciting components, from record signing Felipe Anderson and freebie Jack Wilshere to Lucas Pérez, who could be the bargain buy of 2018 at £4m."

West Ham fans are understandably cautious about heaping too many expectations on their new striker, but the Hammers faithful will be hard pressed to find any Arsenal supporters who disagree with Savage's claims about Pérez.