David Wagner Admits Huddersfield 'Deserved' Defeat After 3-0 Loss to Chelsea on Saturday

David Wagner was obviously unhappy to see his Huddersfield side lose to Chelsea in their opening match of the new Premier League season, but admits the loss was deserved.

The Terriers suffered a 3-0 home defeat to last season's FA Cup winners through goals from N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Pedro. But Wagner seemed satisfied with the effort from his players, praising their passion and commitment after the game.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"It was a disappointing afternoon," he told Sky Sports in a post-match interview. "I think if we play Chelsea at home most people would expect us to concede a defeat, which we've got, and at the end it was a deserved defeat. But I think we did have a lot of unlucky situations.





"We played well. The players have shown commitment, desire, passion and created chances. We hit the bar twice - once when we were 1-0 down after conceding a very unlucky goal from a deflection.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"It was Chelsea's first chance more or less out of nothing and then we conceded the penalty, where we clearly made a big mistake. You can't do that against Chelsea because they will hurt you, and that's exactly what they did.

"Second half the boys tried everything. They left everything on the pitch, but Chelsea showed their strength and that's why we lost."

Wagner also opposed the claims of his side possibly showing Chelsea too much respect.

"They had four or five chances and scored three goals and we were not able to use our chances," he said in response to the notion. "Chelsea were strong today, but I don't think we've shown too much respect. We really wanted to get something out of this game."