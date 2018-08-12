'Our Best Player by an Absolute Mile': Newcastle Fans Hail Loan Signing's Performance Against Spurs

By 90Min
August 12, 2018

The transfer window was a disappointing one for Newcastle, with many fans lambasting owner Mike Ashley for his lack of investment in Rafa Benitez's first team. 

And things didn't get a whole lot better after their first Premier League match of the season, where despite a spirited performance, they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Spurs on the opening day.

Of their seven summer additions, it was Salomon Rondon and Yoshinori Muto who were backed to be the difference upon their arrival at St James' Park, but it was returning loan star Kenedy who caught the eye of supporters against Tottenham.

A piece of business that went overlooked by many amid all the backstage politics taking place between owner and manager, Kenedy quietly returned to the club on loan for the season, after an impressive six month loan spell in the latter half of the 2017/18 campaign, and he immediately set about making an impact, taking advantage of the frantic early pace of the game to terrorise Spurs throughout the first half.

Newcastle fans were, by and large, very happy with what they saw from the Brazilian, who is fast becoming integral to their hopes of a successful season.

Here's what they had to say on twitter:

