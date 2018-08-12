Rafa Benitez Claims Newcastle Deserved at Least a Point Against Tottenham After Opening Day Defeat

By 90Min
August 12, 2018

Rafa Bentitez was of the mind that Newcastle deserved at least a point for their performance in their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham at St James' Park on Saturday. 

During a frantic nine minute spell early in the opening term the Magpies twice found themselves behind after Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli headed home either side of Joselu's goal. 

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

And while Spurs dominated much of the first 45, it was all Newcastle in the second as both Mohamed Diame and Salomon Rondon hit the woodwork as the Magpies looked to take advantage of the visitors' weary legs.

However, while the reward for effort on the scoreboard failed to materialise, Benitez insisted he was more than happy with his side's performance. 

"From my point of view we deserved at least a draw," Benitez told Sky Sports following the match. 

"We were pushing them all the way. We were fighting until the end and we had some chances, especially in the second half against a good team. You could feel the fans had the belief that we could do something, so it was a pity."

Another positive which emerged from the game was the healthy level of competition for places in attack, with Joselu fighting alongside new summer additions Rondon and Yoshinori Muto for a starting berth. 

"It's always important for the strikers to score. When you bring in new players it increases the competition, which was the idea," he added.

"Also you can see the new players will need some time to understand their team-mates and what we want them to do but at least we have the competition. Joselu scored a great goal and that's really good for the rest of the season because they will be pushing each other."

The Magpies will now turn their attention to Cardiff City next week in their pursuit of their first three points of the season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)