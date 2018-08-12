Son Heung-min Praises Newcastle's Summer Business & Names the One Player Who Could Make a Difference

Tottenham's Son Heung-min has lauded his international teammate and captain Ki Sung-yueng, who signed for Newcastle United on a free transfer this summer.

According to the Spurs star, he believes Ki will be a fantastic addition to the Magpies and detailed some of the benefits the Korean will offer his new club.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Son told the Evening Telegraph: "At the World Cup he did very well and was our captain.





"He injured his knee but his move to Newcastle is very good and I’m looking forward to playing against him. It’s the same as last season when we played them away first game."





In the end Son did not get to face his international teammate, with Newcastle's Ki being an unused substitute in the Premier League opener at St. James' Park.

However, Son is certain that Ki will feature regularly for the Magpies this season and have a significant impact for them whenever he does.

He said: "[Ki] is a very good player. He can change the side, shoot, make a good pass. He doesn’t lose a lot of balls. He is a very good signing for them.





"It is a very good move for him as well. He will be able to play more football than he did at Swansea. I think he is already enjoying Newcastle with his family."





The 29-year-old has plenty of experience in the English game too, having made a total of 196 appearance in all competitions during his six-year spell at Swansea. He also spent time on loan at Newcastle's rivals Sunderland in 2013/14.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Even before his time in Wales with Swansea, Ki was experiencing British football, having joined Scottish side Celtic in 2009, where he spent three years and made 87 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 goals.