Arsenal Fans Unimpressed by Midfielder's Performance vs Man City

By 90Min
August 13, 2018

Arsenal are just one game into the new Premier League season and fans are already calling for Granit Xhaka to be dropped from the side. 

Xhaka signed for Arsenal from Borussia Monchengladbach back in 2016. Wenger had the right idea signing Xhaka - a tough-tackling midfielder to add steel to a spineless Arsenal side. But in the two years he's played at the club - and now against Manchester City over the weekend - Xhaka's performances have yet to silence his doubters.  

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Arsenal fans are surely forgiving of their side losing 2-0 to City in the first game of the new Premier League season. Pep Guardiola's City side are, after all, favourites to win the Premier League. And Arsenal are a team transitioning from a post-Wenger era into the Unai Emery way. Xhaka's display against City garnered no sympathy from the fans, however.

Xhaka made only one tackle and zero interceptions in the game. He also lost possession for Arsenal 19 times, according to the Telegraph. It was an all to familiar performance from Xhaka - his yellow card was particularly predictable. 

Arsenal's new signing, 19-year-old Matteo Guendouzi, played alongside Xhaka in midfield. For Arsenal to come close to a positive result against City it was crucial for Guendouzi and Xhaka to cut the time and space City had on the ball. Guendouzi, to his credit, was courageous in midfield. The same cannot be said for Xhaka. 

Arsenal fans are never afraid to air their frustrations when things go wrong at the Emirates. A search for 'Xhaka' on Twitter says it all for the fans' thoughts on their Swiss midfielder:

