ArsenalFanTV Forced Into Rebrand as Club Clamps Down on Unauthorised Use of Name

The popular YouTube channel ArsenalFanTV has been forced to rebrand their channel, as the club reportedly looks to protect its brand image.



The channel - now branded simply as AFTV across social media - has enjoyed a surge in popularity in recent seasons with host Robbie Lyle interviewing Arsenal fans straight after each game, whether good or bad.

Barrington Coombs/GettyImages

The animated reactions of fans have been a hit with the viewers, with several regular contributors achieving a cult following and minor fame for their rants.

However, the channel has been a polarising one for the club and its fan base. A report from The Sun now claims that Arsenal held talks with the YouTube channel's representatives concerning the unauthorised use of 'Arsenal' in their audio and visual recordings giving the club a bad image.

Sounds like Arsenal have finally had enough of Arsenal Fan TV



The “rebrand” to @AFTVmedia is due the club sending a cease and desist letter for unauthorised use of the copywrited “Arsenal” for audio and visual recordings... pic.twitter.com/L4W0NpmIud — Keenos (@KeenosAFC) August 13, 2018

Reports also suggest that as well as holding talks with the channel, the club sent a cease and desist letter to the channel in an attempt to protect the club's branding.





It looks as though Arsenal have now finally had enough of the channel's antics and have furthered their association with the channel.



With over 820k subscribers and over 487.5m views worldwide, the channel reaches a wide audience and the club are clearly concerned with protecting a positive image of the club.