David Alaba Escapes Ligament Damage Following Heavy Challenge During Bayern Super Cup Win

By 90Min
August 13, 2018

David Alaba has escaped what was suspected knee ligament damage during Bayern Munich's 5-0 German Super Cup win over Eintracht Frankfurt this weekend, with the club confirming on Monday he suffered only heavy bruising. 

The Bavarians started their campaign in the best possible style, with a Robert Lewandowski hat-trick and a goal from Kingsley Coman putting the reigning league champions out of sight, before the Austria international tangled with Danny da Costa and was subsequently forced off the pitch following lengthy treatment. 

After the victory, there were concerns that the defender's injury would see him sidelined for around six weeks - with it thought ligament damage was the most likely diagnosis. 

However, in a statement released on Bayern's official website, the club ruled out such an injury and revealed Alaba had sustained only heavy bruising. 

"David Alaba has suffered a severe contusion of the left knee joint on Sunday evening in the Supercup victory of FC Bayern in DFB Cup winner Eintracht Frankfurt," the statement read. "A ligament injury could be excluded.

"The joint is now immobilised and checked and treated daily by the medical department of the German record champions. 

"When Alaba can start again in the training operation, should be decided depending on the healing process from day to day."

Despite no specific date labelled as to when Alaba will begin training again, it is thought the Austrian will be unavailable for a matter of days rather than the aforementioned six weeks speculated. 

Whether the Allianz Arena favourite will return ahead of Bayern's first Bundesliga outing against Hoffenheim, however, remains to be seen - with both a friendly against Hamburg and the first round of the DFB-Pokal scheduled before their league curtain-raiser on August 24. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)