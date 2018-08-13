Garth Crooks Encourages Crystal Palace to Offer Star 'Extended Contract' After Win Over Fulham

Crystal Palace youngster Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been praised by BBC pundit Garth Crooks, with the former Tottenham Hotspur player encouraging the Eagles to tie the defender down to a long-term deal following his display against Fulham on the opening weekend of the Premier League.

Unlike last season Crystal Palace started their 2018/19 Premier League campaign on a positive note, winning 2-0 against newcomers Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Wilfried Zaha grabbed the headlines with a late strike for Palace, but one player who received high praise and impressed was youngster Wan-Bissaka.

The 20-year-old right back is a product of the club’s youth academy, and made his debut for Roy Hodgson’s team last season. He made seven Premier League appearances before this game, and Hodgson clearly has full confidence in the youngster’s ability.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

During his impressive performance, the England Under-20 international tackled Ryan Sessegnon, Andre Schurrle and Ibrahima Cisse with great aplomb and ended the day on a high after he ran the length of the field to provide the assist for Zaha's goal, skillfully getting past Sessegnon in the process.

Crooks, writing in his column for the BBC, urged Palace to offer the youngster a contract extension.

“Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said he was 'more than happy to give Wan-Bissaka a pat on the back' when asked about the performance of the full-back against Fulham,” wrote Crooks for BBC Sports.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

“I suggest the Palace boss gives the defender an extended contract and quick – this lad can play.

“And Hodgson offers the player a pat on the back! Palace have found a diamond and if I were them, I would ensure his long-term future at Selhurst Park was secured very quickly.”

During the win over London rivals Fulham, Wan-Bissaka made four tackles, and showed great awareness by making another four crucial interceptions on the way to victory