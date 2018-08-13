Pundit Jamie Carragher Seen Making 'Obscene Gesture' After Hostile Taunting From Man City Fans

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has been captured on video appearing to make an 'obscene gesture' towards a group of Manchester City supporters following their clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

The incident comes just months after Carragher was involved in the now-infamous 'spitgate' controversy, which saw the 40-year-old suspended by Sky only to return to screens this season following a large amount of support from fans.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

This latest altercation has also seen Carragher met with backing from supporters on social media, who have largely slammed the travelling Manchester City fans who launching vile abuse towards the popular pundit.

The travelling supporters can be heard shouting a number of slurs towards the pundit, often making reference to Carragher's Scouse heritage.

It’s good to see fans on social media once again backing @Carra23 after this latest incident.



The traveling Man City fans were shouting all sorts of horrid things at a guy who was simply just trying to get home from work. Fingers crossed Sky can see the light with this one! pic.twitter.com/0xibmUKjmT — Ben (@ben_crtrUCLan) August 13, 2018

Carragher mostly kept his cool throughout the exchange, making a number of comments which were inaudible and appearing to gesture towards the fans who were launching abuse at the service station.

Although some viewers have claimed that Carragher was wrong to respond the way that he did - something which is easy to say sitting behind a computer screen - the majority of fans who have seen the footage have berated the group of Manchester City supporters.

It is unknown at this stage if any action will be taken against the former England international for his part in the altercation, although a review is expected to be taken by Sky after another high-profile incident just five months after - sigh - 'spitgate'.