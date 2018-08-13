Real Madrid Summer Signing Ruled Out of Super Cup Showdown With Thigh Strain

Real Madrid summer signing Alvaro Odriozola will miss their Super Cup showdown with Atletico Madrid and continue to be assessed after the club confirmed the defender has been diagnosed with a thigh strain.

New boss Julen Lopetegui confirmed last week that the £35m right back had suffered a knock during training, stating: "Alvaro Odriozola had a problem today, but otherwise everything is fine."

Lopetegui: ”The matches have been good and we’ve also shaped and worked on the pace of those who arrived later. We had Vallejo’s injury, who has muscle tear that will set him back for a few weeks. Álvaro Odriozola had a problem today but otherwise everything is fine". — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) August 8, 2018

However, as reported by the club's official website, following tests, the player was diagnosed with grade one strain.

"After the tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Sanitas Medical Services on our player Álvaro Odriozola, he has been diagnosed with a grade one injury in the abductor of the right leg," the statement read. "His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Although no timeframe has been placed on Odriozola's return, with the issue only grade one it is unlikely the Spain World Cup star will be absent long-term.

RHONA WISE/GettyImages

However, it does hint that the 22-year-old could be unavailable for selection when Los Blancos take on Atletico Madrid in the Uefa Super Cup on Wednesday evening.





The Estonia-hosted contest will see last year's Champions League winners take on 2017/18's Europa League victors, as well as provide the first Madrid derby of the campaign.

Despite the obvious geographical rivalry, Thibaut Courtois' expected inclusion - following his move from Chelsea to Los Blancos earlier this month - should add some extra spice into the tie, with the player spending three years at Atleti ahead of his Premier League spell.

Outside the Wanda Metropolitano, the Thibaut Courtois plaque is getting lots of attention. Someone has sprayed 'rata' in graffiti over it, others spit and pour beer. Two security guards stop further vandalism... #Atleti #RealMadrid #AtletiInter pic.twitter.com/VLZImJbpOp — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) August 11, 2018

However, it will not be a baptism of fire for Odriozola, who could potentially be looking towards Getafe and beyond to make his first appearance for the club.