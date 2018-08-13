Report Claims Jurgen Klopp Has Surprising Long-Term Positional Plan for Trent Alexander-Arnold

August 13, 2018

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold could be set for a surprising positional change in the future, with the Reds reportedly viewing the youngster as a potential midfielder.

Inside the club, it is believed Alexander-Arnold will be moved from right back into midfield eventually, according to Simon Hughes from the Independent. It's a surprising claim, considering the depth Liverpool already have in midfield.

"When every player expected to be available for Liverpool this season is fit and free of suspension, Jurgen Klopp has three midfields to choose from," Hughes writes.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"There is the one that started on Sunday that included Naby Keita, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum. There is another that featured on the bench: Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana and Fabinho.

"Klopp believes Xherdan Shaqiri can play as a number eight, so there is him, Curtis Jones and Marko Grujic to consider, though Grujic might leave on loan to a foreign club in the next few weeks.

"Inside the club, it is also believed that Trent Alexander-Arnold will evolve from full back and into midfield. By the time he plays there, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to have returned from injury."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury could see him miss the rest of the season but he's another midfield option Liverpool will soon have.

The fact that Alexander-Arnold used to play in midfield for Liverpool's academy certainly aids his chances. "I was a centre midfielder, and even then more attacking like a winger...I could play anywhere really," Alexander-Arnold said in an interview with Soccer AM

"Then naturally as the years went by I dropped back a few positions and ended up at right back." 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Alexander-Arnold will keep developing as a player in his right back position for Liverpool. But there's hope he'll soon be bossing the midfield for his boyhood club.

