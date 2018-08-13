WATCH: Wayne Rooney Pulls Off Incredible 96th Minute Assist in Thrilling 3-2 D.C. United MLS Win

Ex-Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney has demonstrated that he's still got 'it', after pulling off an incredible assist deep into stoppage time to help new club D.C. United beat Orlando City in Major League Soccer on Sunday.

Rooney, who took a major pay cut to join D.C. United, spoke of his 'hunger to be a success' when he made the switch from Everton to North America last month. And it clearly wasn't just an empty sound bite given how he turned potential defeat into victory on Sunday.

With the score tied at 2-2 in the last of six added minutes and Orlando breaking 3-vs-1 towards an empty goal, Rooney performed an inch perfect sliding tackle to win the ball back, before getting to his feet and driving into the Orlando half.

The 32-year-old then smashed an equally inch perfect deep cross from 50 yards into the penalty area, where Luciano Acosta met it at the far post to complete his hat-trick and win the game for D.C. United.

Rooney's impact on D.C. United has been significant since he arrived stateside. Having won only two of their first 19 games of the 2018 MLS season, Rooney's debut, during which he produced an assist, immediately saw a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

This weekend's win over Orlando was the club's third win in six games since his arrival, bridging the gap to the rest of the Eastern Conference after being well adrift at the bottom of the standings a few short weeks ago.

D.C. United remain bottom, but the gap from Chicago Fire, reigning MLS champions Toronto FC, and Orlando in 10th, 9th and 8th respectively is now just two points, with Rooney and co. still holding between three and five games in hand on those closest rivals.

Next up for D.C. United is a home game against Western Conference playoff contenders and 2015 MLS champions Portland Timbers on Thursday night.