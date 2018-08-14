Cardiff Under FA Investigation Amid Coin Throwing Allegations in Opening Day Loss to Bournemouth

Premier League newcomers Cardiff City have come under investigation from the Football Association, after allegations of coin throwing were made against the Welsh club in their opening day defeat to Bournemouth.

The BBC reports that Neil Warnock's side are currently being investigated for an incident occurring in the 36th minute at the Vitality Stadium.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Reports of coins being thrown at Bournemouth players from the away section of the ground were made following the Bluebirds' 2-0 defeat on their return to the Premier League, with a spokesperson for the FA saying that it was 'looking into' the incident.

Both clubs have declined to comment on the matter. The incident allegedly occurred after Cherries' winger Ryan Fraser opened the scoring in the match, prompting angry reactions from the Cardiff support.

Two coins were supposedly launched towards the Scot around 12 minutes after his strike, which he picked up from the turf and showed Kevin Friend, who was officiating the game on the day.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The FA have stated that they will wait for Friend's official match report before deciding whether to take proceedings further.

Neil Warnock was unhappy with his side's return to the top flight in general, stating that he felt his side suffered from nerves after winning promotion from the Championship last season.

Warnock said: "The start of the game, one or two were really nervous.

“As the game wore on, we thought we haven’t got to fear anything really.

“We have to be a little bit more clinical, have a little bit more quality in certain areas. We could have tested them more. That’s to be worked on.”

The FA is investigating claims that coins were thrown at Bournemouth players from a Cardiff City fans' area.



👉 https://t.co/qrEv8MG7bi pic.twitter.com/OiKXhjjOX6 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 14, 2018

Cardiff host Newcastle this Saturday at the Cardiff City Stadium in what will be their first home Premier League game for almost four years.