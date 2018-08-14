Cardiff Under FA Investigation Amid Coin Throwing Allegations in Opening Day Loss to Bournemouth

By 90Min
August 14, 2018

Premier League newcomers Cardiff City have come under investigation from the Football Association, after allegations of coin throwing were made against the Welsh club in their opening day defeat to Bournemouth

The BBC reports that Neil Warnock's side are currently being investigated for an incident occurring in the 36th minute at the Vitality Stadium. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Reports of coins being thrown at Bournemouth players from the away section of the ground were made following the Bluebirds' 2-0 defeat on their return to the Premier League, with a spokesperson for the FA saying that it was 'looking into' the incident. 

Both clubs have declined to comment on the matter. The incident allegedly occurred after Cherries' winger Ryan Fraser opened the scoring in the match, prompting angry reactions from the Cardiff support. 

Two coins were supposedly launched towards the Scot around 12 minutes after his strike, which he picked up from the turf and showed Kevin Friend, who was officiating the game on the day. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The FA have stated that they will wait for Friend's official match report before deciding whether to take proceedings further. 

Neil Warnock was unhappy with his side's return to the top flight in general, stating that he felt his side suffered from nerves after winning promotion from the Championship last season. 

Warnock said: "The start of the game, one or two were really nervous.

“As the game wore on, we thought we haven’t got to fear anything really.

“We have to be a little bit more clinical, have a little bit more quality in certain areas. We could have tested them more. That’s to be worked on.”

Cardiff host Newcastle this Saturday at the Cardiff City Stadium in what will be their first home Premier League game for almost four years. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)